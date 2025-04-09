MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
RBI slashes key interest rate by 25 basis points to support economy amid tariff blitz

Following the rate cut, the key policy rate eased to 6 per cent providing relief to home, auto and corporate loan borrowers

PTI Published 09.04.25, 10:50 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The RBI on Wednesday slashed key interest rate by 25 basis points, for the second time in a row, to support a shuttering economy hit by reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US.

In its last policy in February, RBI had trimmed repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. This rate came after previous rate reduction in May 2020. The last revision of rates happened in February 2023 when the policy rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to slash the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

RBI has lowered the GDP growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from earlier projection of 6.7 per cent due to global uncertainties.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had announced a hefty 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports, effective April 9.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

