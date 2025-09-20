Peerless Group plans hospital growth, aims for Rs 500 crore revenue by 2026

The Peerless group plans to scale up and consolidate its hospital business, taking the total bed count to over 1,000 in 2026. The group expects the hospital business to grow to over ₹500 crore from ₹362 crore in 2024-25.

As of 2025, the total number of beds of Peerless hospitals stood at 750, which includes 500 in Panchasayar in Calcutta, and 250 at Guwahati, which was launched in July 2025. The group plans to add an 11-storey oncology facility, taking the total bed count at Panchasayar to 670 and another 130 beds at its upcoming hospital at Barasat.

“We will look to consolidate the hospital business by improving efficiency, launching two more hospitals and streamlining the operations at Guwahati, our first hospital outside of Bengal,” said Jayanta Roy, managing director, Peerless General Finance and Investment Company, said on Friday.

The group has improved the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin of the hospital business from 12 per cent before Covid to 19 per cent at present.

Roy said that the company has also seen a strong early response to its mixed-use real estate project in New Town. The group also plans to divest its insurance distribution business in the coming months and focus on expanding its core businesses, Roy said.

“Peerless Group is entering a phase of build-up. We are already in the process of investing over ₹1,100 crore across our business. This will have a significant funding cost, thereby impacting near-term profits. But will enable future growth,” Roy said.