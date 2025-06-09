MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 June 2025

Ola's AI arm Krutrim set to unveil ‘Kruti’, India’s first proactive assistant, on June 12

An agentic AI assistant is an artificial intelligence system that not only responds to user prompts but also takes initiative, adapts to user needs, and acts proactively to fulfil tasks or objectives

PTI Published 09.06.25, 07:23 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Ola group's AI firm Krutrim is likely to launch its own agentic AI assistant 'Kruti' later this week.

An agentic AI assistant is an artificial intelligence system that not only responds to user prompts but also takes initiative, adapts to user needs, and acts proactively to fulfil tasks or objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike standard chatbots that wait for explicit instructions, agentic AI assistants can anticipate needs, make decisions, and execute actions autonomously within defined boundaries.

"Excited to introduce Kruti, India's first agentic AI assistant. Reimagined from the core, Kruti listens, adapts, and acts proactively, purposefully, and in your language. This is a leap beyond chatbots. More updates on 12th June. Stay tuned!" Krutrim said in a post on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

11 pointers on the day BJP celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 years in power

India’s ruling party says these years have transformed India. Ten headlines and an editorial beg to differ – they show a country suffering from old ailments and some new ones as well
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

Can the EC please announce the exact date by which data will be handed over?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT