Fast cars, premium whisky in focus as UK-India deal targets doubling $56 billion trade by 2030

Provisions for GI protection for unique Indian products and simplified standards to ease market access and strengthen the value of Indian goods

Published 25.07.25, 09:49 AM
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal with Britain’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds at Chequers near Aylesbury, England on Thursday

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal with Britain’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds at Chequers near Aylesbury, England on Thursday Reuters

India's gain

■ India-UK CETA to unlock $23 billion trade opportunities with duty-free access for additional $6.5 billion of Indian exports to the UK. Bilateral trade expected to double to $112 billion by 2030 from $54.5 billion

Agriculture

■ Duty-free access for fruits, vegetables, cereals, turmeric, pepper, cardamom, and processed foods like ready-to-eat meals, mango pulp, pickles, and pulses.

■ Agreement covers over 95% of agricultural and processed food tariff lines with zero duty.

■ New market opportunities for products such as jackfruit, millets, and organic herbs.

■ Agri exports may go up by 20% over the next 3 years.

■ No tariff concessions by India on UK dairy products, apples, oats, and edible oils.

Marine

■ The CETA to eliminate all UK tariffs on shrimp, tuna, fishmeal, and feeds, currently ranging from 4.2% to 8.5%

■ Provisions to streamline the process for Indian exporters to meet UK sanitary and phytosanitary standards.

■ India’s current share at 2.25% despite the UK’s $5.4 billion marine import bill.

Textiles

■ Zero-duty to 1,143 tariff lines to eliminate existing tariff disadvantages India faces against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Cambodia, who already enjoyed duty-free access to the UK.

■ Removal of duty to boost export of ready-made garments, carpets and handicrafts

■ CETA may enable India to gain at least a 5% extra market share

Engineering

■ India’s engineering exports may double in the next five years, reaching over $7.5 billion by 2029-30.

■ Electric machinery, auto parts, industrial equipment, and construction machinery expected to see robust growth, with a projected 12.20% growth

Pharma

■ Indian generics to be more competitive in the UK, India’s largest pharmaceutical export destination in Europe.

■ Medical devices, surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, ECG machines, and X-Ray systems will attract no duty.

■ UK’s imports stood at $30 billion, while Indian pharma accounted for less than $1 billion, indicating scope for expansion.

Leather and footwear

■ CETA to benefit India’s leather and footwear sector by eliminating 16 per cent tariffs, with additional 5 per cent market share within 1-2 years, with exports expected to exceed $900 million.

■ Provisions for Geographical Indication (GI) protection for unique Indian products and simplified standards to ease market access and strengthen the value of Indian goods.

Others

■ Duty-free access to Indian instant coffee enabling competition with Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

■ Reduced tariffs and streamlined procedures for oilseed

■ Duty-free access for plastic products to boost export of films, sheets, pipes, packaging, tableware, and kitchenware. May reach $186.97 million within the next 5 years.

■ CETA to aid a 30-40% increase in India’s chemical exports to the UK, estimated at $650-750 million in 2025-26.

■ Sports goods and toys to benefit from eliminating import duties, making them competitive compared to China or Vietnam

■ Tariff relaxations under CETA projected to double India’s gems and Jewellery exports to the UK within the next 2-3 years. India’s total gems and jewellery exports to the UK are valued at $941 million

Services

■ Indian companies operating in the UK exempted to make social security contributions for up to 3 years for Indian employees under the Double Contribution Convention. To benefit over 75,000 workers and over 900 employers

■ CETA eases mobility for Indian professionals, including contractual service suppliers and independent skilled professionals such as yoga instructors, classical musicians, and chefs.

UK’s gain

■ Whisky producers to benefit as tariffs slashed from 150 % to 75% now and then further to 40% over the next 10 years.

■ India lowered the current 100%+ customs duty to 10% over 15 years, within a quota starting at 10,000 units and rising to 19,000 in year 5. For mid-sized cars, a 50% in-quota duty applies initially, falling to 10% by year 5. Small cars follow a similar tariff reduction path.

■ These in-quota vehicles enjoy sharply reduced duties, while out-of-quota imports still face tariffs ranging from 95% to 50%, depending on vehicle size and year.

■ UK’s manufacturing sectors to benefit from tariffs cut by India on aerospace (as high as 11 % reduced to zero) and electrical machinery (from up to 22 % down to either zero or 50 % reduction).

■ India’s average tariff on UK products to drop from 15% to 3% making soft drinks and cosmetics to cars and medical devices easier to sell to the Indian market.

■ UK expects nearly £6 billion in new investment and export, which will create over 2,200 British jobs.

■ UK suppliers granted access in the government procurement from central ministries and government

