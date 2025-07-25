MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
CBDT chairman urges income tax officers to expedite backlog of pending appeals and cases

Last month, in a conclave of principal chief commissioners of income tax in New Delhi, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, litigation management was a key point of discussion

Our Special Correspondent Published 25.07.25, 10:07 AM
Ravi Agarwal

CBDT chairman Ravi Agarwal, on Thursday, urged income tax officers to expedite the backlog of pending income tax appeals and cases as the department gears up to make the transition under the new income tax legislation, replacing the over six-decade-old Income Tax Act of 1961.

“We must acknowledge the concerns surrounding appeal pendency. This issue has attracted criticism, and rightly so. It is time for our appellate functionaries, that is, commissioner appeals and joint commissioner appeals, to treat this not as a clerical backlog but a critical element of taxpayer service. Each pending appeal is a taxpayer waiting for closure. I urge all the appellate officers to take the challenge with renewed seriousness and strategic planning,” Agarwal said in a video message to the department officials played at the Income Tax Day celebrations in Calcutta.

Of the pending 5.77 lakh appeals, over 2.25 lakh appeals are targeted for completion in FY26, addressing over 10 lakh crore of disputed demand.

Agarwal also said that the department’s NUDGE (non-intrusive usage of data to guide and enable taxpayers) campaign, backed by technology and data, has received encouraging results.

The department has received a declaration of foreign assets worth 29,208 crore and foreign income of more than 1,000 crore.

