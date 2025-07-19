MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India crash: NTSB chief calls media reports premature, urges patience with probe

Jennifer Homendy also said that NTSB fully supports AAIB's public appeal and will continue to support its ongoing investigation

PTI Published 19.07.25, 07:11 PM
In this Thursday, June 12, 2025 file photo released by @CISFHQrs via X, remains of an Air India plane, that crashed moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, lies on a building, in Ahmedabad.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy has said the board will continue to support the AAIB's investigation into the Air India plane crash, and that reports about the incident are premature and speculative.

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed into a building soon after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 19 people on the ground. Out of the 242 people onboard, one passenger survived.

On July 12, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the fatal crash.

Also Read

"Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time," Homendy said in a statement posted on X.

The comments come days after AAIB said it is too early to draw any "definite conclusions" on what led to the crash, as the probe is still on, and urged everyone to refrain from spreading premature narratives.

Homendy also said that NTSB fully supports AAIB's public appeal and will continue to support its ongoing investigation.

"All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB," she said in the post on Saturday.

There are reports suggesting that pilot error led to the crash of the Air India plane -- VT-ANB -- operating the flight AI 171.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

