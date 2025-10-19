MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 October 2025

GST rate cut keeps India’s consumption rising beyond festive season, says Sitharaman

Finance minister says benefits of GST reduction reach consumers as sales surge and prices drop while government monitors key products to ensure continued relief for households

Our Bureau Published 19.10.25, 05:16 AM
Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday.

Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI

The impact of the GST rate cut will sustain even after the festive season is over, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman argued on Saturday, claiming that India’s consumption story will continue.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi along with commerce minister Piyush Goyal and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sitharaman said the benefit of the GST rate cut is reaching consumers, translating into ‘record’ sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the spike in sales for automobile and consumer durables — where the rate cut benefit has been most visible in terms of price reduction — would continue after the festive period, she said, “Yes, it will.”

“It (rate cut) would benefit consumers on day-to-day items…the consumption story will continue,” she said, scotching speculation that reported sales spikes were due to pent up demand.

However, the FM declined to hazard a guess if the spike in sales will translate into higher GDP growth for this fiscal.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal buttressed the claim that upswing is not a flash in the pan by pointing towards the September GST collection which was up by 9 per cent year-on-year. Even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 15 that GST cut will bring down prices of daily items, the sales were not dampened by deflationary expectations, he said noting that September GST data reflected business activities in August.

IT minister Vaishnaw predicted that consumption would increase more than 10 per cent this year. Last year, the GDP size was 335 lakh crore, of which 202 lakh crore was from consumption and 98 lakh crore from investment. There is a possibility of about 20 lakh crore extra consumption this fiscal compared to last fiscal, Vaishnaw said.

The FM said the government is closely monitoring the prices of 54 products to ensure the benefits of the revised tax structure reach the common man. “More than expected tax reduction has happened and consumers have ended up getting benefits that were expected and some more than that,” she said.

Sitharaman also said the department of consumer affairs has received 3,169 complaints related to GST price anomalies. Of this, 3,075 complaints have been forwarded to the concerned authorities.

RELATED TOPICS

New GST Rates Nirmala Sitharaman Indian Government Finance Ministry
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

JMM walks out of Mahagathbandhan to field candidates in 6 seats after talks with RJD fail

Hemant Soren’s party quits INDIA bloc after talks with RJD fail; fields candidates in six seats
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Darjeeling interlocutor appointment made without consulting Bengal govt

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT