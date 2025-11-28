AI, quantum tech take centre stage at Infocom 2025 as leaders flag next big breakthroughs

Artificial intelligence dominated discussions on the opening day of Infocom 2025, with experts highlighting the surge in AI and quantum technology applications — from drug discovery to predicting bond price movements.

Stephen Ibaraki, chairman and managing general partner, REDDS Capital outlined ten breakthrough technologies—from AI and quantum computing to robotics and renewable energy—that he said will define future enterprise competitiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the momentum, speakers warned that AI’s potential cannot be fully realised without a robust technological foundation. “We need to build a strong foundation to run AI,” said Raju Vegesna, CMD, Sify Technologies, during a fireside chat with Arnab Basu, client and industries leader at PwC India. He noted that today’s telecom networks are inadequate for AI workloads and pointed to the need for high-bandwidth, low-latency networks, scalable data centres, cloud platforms and strong security frameworks.

Amar Babu, president, Lenovo – Asia Pacific, stressed the need for a hybrid infrastructure of coexisting public AIs, such as large language models like ChatGPT, with private enterprise AIs.

Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO, ABP, while welcoming the attendees to Infocom, said that technology, which was previously the core of the conference, is now the central theme.