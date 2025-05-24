Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani pledge more funds for Northeast

India’s leading industrialists — Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani — on Friday pledged to invest more money to develop their projects in the country’s northeast region.

At the the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 being held in New Delhi, both Ambani and Adani took off from where they had left during the Advantage Assam 2.O held in Guwahati in February.

Both had committed to pump in ₹50,000 crore each in Assam to partner in its growth story. Like at the ongoing summit, the Guwahati summit was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both RIL and the Adani group have been investing in Assam .

Saluting Modi for the “resounding success of Operation Sindoor”, Ambani said, “Today I make six commitments to the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

“First: Reliance has invested around ₹30,000 crore in the region in the past 40 years. In the next five years, we will more than double our investments, with our target at ₹75,000 crore,” Ambani said.

“In addition to creating over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities, we aspire to touch the lives of most of our 45 million sisters and brothers in the NorthEast,” he said.

Ambani’s other five commitments included doubling the number of Jio 5G subscribers to 10 million this year; increasing procurement of staples, fruits, and vegetables by Reliance Retail to boost farmers’ income; enhancing solar power generation in the region; bringing the best of cancer care to the North-East through the Reliance Foundation, besides preparing Olympic medal winners through the foundation in all the northeastern states.

Adani pledge

Like Ambani, Gautam Adani committed an additional ₹50,000 crore for the NorthEast over a period of 10 years, over and above the ₹50,000 crore he had committed solely for Assam during the Advantage Assam 2.O summit.

The investment will be in sectors such as roads, green energy, digital infrastructure, logistics and skill development while according priority to generating jobs and entrepreneurship by engaging with the local community.

Underlining the NorthEast as the “most diverse region of our diverse nation” and its “greatest strength”, PM Modi in his inaugural speeech emphasised its vast potential spanning trade, tradition, textiles, and tourism.

“For us, EAST is not just a direction but a vision — Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform — which defines the policy framework for the region,” he said.

Union minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland,Sikkim and Tripura were present at the inaguration of the two-day summit.