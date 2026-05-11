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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

Modi calls for pause on gold purchases and fuel use amid West Asia conflict

Prime Minister asks citizens to conserve foreign exchange through reduced fuel consumption, virtual meetings and support for Made in India goods

Our Special Correspondent Published 11.05.26, 05:09 AM
Narendra Modi in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Narendra Modi in Hyderabad on Sunday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a BJP rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, flagged the economic fallout of the ongoing West Asia conflict and called for austerity measures, including a voluntary pause on gold purchases and reduced fuel consumption.

Urging citizens to conserve foreign exchange, Modi appealed for a one-year moratorium on buying gold. “There was a time when people donated gold for the country during crises. Today, there is no need for donation, but in national interest we must resolve that for one year we will not buy gold jewellery. We will not buy gold,” he said, stressing that this “challenge” has to be accepted for the nation.

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He also called for a return to Covid-era practices such as work from home, virtual meetings and greater use of public transport to cut fuel consumption. “Petrol and diesel have become extremely expensive globally. It is our responsibility to save fuel and thereby conserve foreign exchange,” he said.

Reiterating his push for self-reliance, Modi urged people to prioritise “Made in India” products.

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