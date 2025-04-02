Maruti, Hyundai sales dip in March as demand softens and inventory levels adjust

Leading car makers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a year-on-year decline in vehicle dispatches to dealers in March amid inventory correction and softening demand.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, on the other hand, reported an increase in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers on the back of demand for their SUV models.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki India said its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers declined 1 per cent to 1,50,743 units compared with 1,52,718 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of mini-segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined marginally to 11,655 units against 11,829 units in March 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift, also declined to 66,906 units from 69,844 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, however, increased to 61,097 units last month against 58,436 units in March 2024.

For FY25, total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 17,60,767 units compared with 17,59,881 units in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki India senior executive officer (marketing & sales) Partho Banerjee said the company is now focusing on retail sales with inventory levels cut down to 27 days.

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India said its domestic dispatches to dealers stood at 51,820 units in March as compared with 53,001 units in the year-ago period.

The company’s domestic sales stood at 5,98,666 units last fiscal year, down from 6,14,721 units in FY24.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra reported an 18 per cent rise in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 48,048 units in March, compared with 40,631 units in the same month last year. For the fiscal year 2024-25, the total domestic PV sales were at 5,51,487 units against 4,59,877 units in 2023-24, a growth of 20 per cent.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 3 per cent year on year to 51,872 units in March. For FY25, the passenger vehicle sales dipped 3 per cent to 5,56,263 units last fiscal from 5,73,495 units in FY24.

Kia, Toyota, MG

Kia India on Tuesday said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market increased 19 per cent year-on-year to 25,525 units in March. The company dispatched 21,400 units to its dealers in March 2024. For FY25, the company said it sold 2,55,207 units, registering a 4 per cent growth compared with 2,45,634 units in 2023-24.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it sold 30,043 units last month, a growth of 11 per cent compared with 27,180 units in the same month last year.

JSW MG Motor India reported a 9 per cent rise in wholesales at 5,500 units in March compared with 5,050 units a year ago.