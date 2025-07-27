Exide Industries to invest over Rs 1000 crore across its lithium-ion, lead acid battery businesses

Automotive and industrial battery major Exide Industries plans to invest over ₹1000 crore across its lithium-ion and lead acid battery businesses in FY26.

The company is looking at commercial operation of its lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant at Karnataka within the ongoing financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to shareholders’ query on capital expenditure towards lithium ion technology, Avik Roy MD and CEO of Exide Industries said that the company has already invested over ₹3700 crore towards the first phase of the lithium-ion project.

“We will probably invest another ₹600-700 crore in this fiscal,” Roy said adding that with this investment, the requirement of phase 1 of 6 GWh (gigawatt hour) capacity will be met.

In FY25, the company has made capital investment of around ₹1000 crore, and so far in FY26 additional equity infusion of ₹400 crore has been made increasing Exide’s total equity investment in its subsidiary - Exide Energy Solutions Limited – to ₹3702 crore.

“The development of core infrastructure – including pilot manufacturing lines. R&D labs and testing facilities – is at an advanced stage, with commercial production slated to commence within the current financial year,” Roy told shareholders.

The company is also optimistic about its prospects in the lead acid battery segment in FY26. “We are investing about ₹500 crore in our lead acid battery business as well as recycling business,” Roy said.

“Our investments in lithium-ion technology, alongside the continued strength of our lead acid battery business, position us well to meet the evolving energy demands. With India’s rapid growth and the global shift toward sustainability, we see exciting opportunities ahead,” said Sridhar Gorthi, chairman and independent director, Exide Industries.

The company is also optimistic about the growth prospects of its storage solutions for rooftop solar applications and is also seeing growth opportunities in the energy storage requirement for data centres.

“Our solar business was a standout performer, growing by strong double digit growth year-on-year, with consistent momentum across all quarters (in FY25), ” said Roy.