Mahindra to roll out a million vehicles from its Chakan factory every 18 months

Mahindra plans to roll out a million vehicles from its Chakan factory every 18 months. The company rolled out the first million unit after 10 years since it began operations in 2009. The second million units were achieved in five years.

“With the new integrated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility we will be manufacturing a million units in less than two years,” said a company spokesperson while unveiling the new EV facility.

Mahindra has earmarked 88,000 square meters for EV manufacturing within its Chakan facility that spreads across 2.83 square kilometres.

The facility has a fully automated press shop, an AI-driven body shop and a robotic paint shop together with a battery assembly unit dedicated solely for its “electric origin” SUVs.

The company has allocated ₹4,500 crore for EV powertrain development, two upper body structures, software and technological development as well as manufacturing capacity.

This is part of the total ₹16,000 crore investment cycle planned from 2021-22 to 2026-27, which includes the investment in developing the Inglo architecture for its eSUVs.

Mahindra is creating a production capacity of 90,000 units per annum at the plant for the new electric models, which can be scaled up to 1.2 lakh units per annum. For now, the company will be roll out 5,000 units of its BE 6 and XEV 9e in a month.

“We started building the EV factory in July 2023 and have finished construction by January 2025, making it the fastest EV plant to come up,” said the spokesperson.