MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 August 2025

AI will make or break your software career, warns Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth

Speaking during a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Bosworth said that engineers who learn to work with AI at an advanced level will gain an edge because they cannot easily be replaced by the tools they use

Our Web Desk Published 20.08.25, 07:21 PM
The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025.

The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. Reuters

Meta’s chief technology officer Andrew “Boz” Bosworth has predicted that artificial intelligence will create a divide within the software engineering profession, with those mastering AI tools commanding premium positions while others will be left in data gathering and labeling roles.

Speaking during a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Bosworth said that engineers who learn to work with AI at an advanced level will gain an edge because they cannot easily be replaced by the tools they use.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that AI will lead to “a stronger tiering of capability” between developers who embrace the technology and those who fail to adapt quickly enough.

Also Read

Drawing a parallel with the internet era, Bosworth compared AI’s impact on coding to what online search once did for developers.

“In the near term, it makes our lives easier in the same way the internet made our lives easier,” he said.

Just as programmers once relied on Google to resolve obscure compiler errors or navigate complex application programming interfaces, AI is now simplifying their work in new ways.

Bosworth envisions AI providing engineers with unprecedented “leverage” that will drive improvements in both “complexity and productivity.”

He suggested that in the years to come, companies could operate with a handful of employees while still serving billions of users.

This vision aligns with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s outlook on AI creating “midlevel engineers” who can write code and help founders build with “small, talent-dense teams.”

Zuckerberg has led an “efficiency” push at Meta since 2022, which resulted in tens of thousands of layoffs.

Bosworth acknowledged that the technology’s rapid evolution makes its exact impact on jobs difficult to predict.

“It’s hard to say how it’s going to land,” he remarked, adding that while AI could transform the nature of many roles, it is unlikely to reduce opportunities in the sector.

Instead, he believes it will drive growth by opening new possibilities.

Meta continues to invest heavily in AI, recently revealing that job applicants will be allowed to use AI tools during some coding interviews, a sign of how integrated the technology has become in the hiring process itself.

RELATED TOPICS

Artificial Intelligence Mark Zuckerberg
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwaves killed over 3,700 in India since 2018, UP & Maharashtra worst-hit

Heat waves are not included in the list of 12 centrally notified disasters eligible for National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) support, unlike cyclones, floods or droughts
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Quote left Quote right

Naturally, I was in shock. Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT