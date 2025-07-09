Land deals jump in top cities as real estate demand stays strong despite global tensions

Top Indian cities witnessed land deals involving 2,898 acres with a development potential of 233 million square feet in the first six months of 2025, underscoring that demand for vital capital for real estate development remained unabated despite muted sentiment led by tariff uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

The report prepared by real estate consultant Anarock noted that the land deals, which include both outright transactions as well as joint development agreements between realtors and landowners, are 1.15 times more than recorded in the first six months of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plots will have a revenue-generating potential of ₹1.47 lakh crore, even as they have a market value of ₹30,885 crore, based on the prevailing rates in the area, and not the actual price considerations.

The bulk of the 76 land deals were for the development of housing, commercial and mixed-use projects, with 17 involving joint development agreements (JDAs) spread over 782 acres with a market value of ₹6,765 crore.

Mayank Saksena, MD & CEO — of land services, Anarock Group, says, “The post-pandemic years from 2021 onwards have seen a relentless spate of land deals. Between 2021 and H1 2025, over 11,858 acres have been transacted in 423 deals across the country for various developments.

Usage spread

At least 54 separate deals for over 1,200 acre are proposed for residential developments — apartments, villas, plotted development and township projects, Anarock said, followed by mixed-use development, which accounted for 6 deals involving 1,034 acres.

Industrial and logistic park development was linked to 3 separate deals involving 537 acres, while 48.41 acres were proposed for commercial projects, apart from one deal each for data centres and semiconductor equipment manufacturing, with 2.39 acres and 25 acres earmarked, respectively.

Geographic spread

Of the 76 land deals in H1 2025, 67 deals involving 991 acres took place in the top-seven cities, while the remaining nine deals for 1,907 acres were in tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Indore and Mysuru.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed a maximum of 244 land deals for 433+ acres, followed by Bengaluru with 15 land deals for 182+ acres. Pune saw 13 deals involving 233 acres.

“The emergence of tier II/III cities as significant contributors to the national land transaction ecosystem is also noteworthy,” Saksena added.

The top developers who bought land parcels for various developments in the first half were included Godrej Properties, Puravankara, Signature Global, M3M Group, Brigade Group, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Prestige, Kolte Patil Developers, Mahindra Lifespaces and Adani Realty.