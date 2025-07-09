MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Elon Musk-run Starlink gets final nod to launch satellite broadband in India

The authorisation is valid for a five-year period

PTI Published 09.07.25, 06:30 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a licence to Elon Musk-run Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country.

The Indian National Space Authorisation and Promotion Centre (INSPACe) has granted authorisation to Starlink Satellite Communications to enable the provisioning of Starlink Gen1 Constellation capacity over India, the space sector regulator said on its website.

The authorisation is valid for a five-year period.

Starlink had been eyeing the Indian market since 2022 for launching commercial operations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

