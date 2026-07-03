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regular-article-logo Friday, 03 July 2026

Kerala objects to Vizhinjam stake sale, flags lack of state approval process

V D Satheesan says government was kept in dark while officials examine concession clauses and legal validity of transfer

Our Special Correspondent Published 03.07.26, 05:31 AM
Adani Vizhinjam Port stake sale

Vizhinjam fishing harbour Sourced by the Telegraph

The Kerala government has objected to Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company’s 49 per cent stake acquisition in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited.

Chief minister V D Satheesan has conveyed his strong displeasure to officials of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Private Limited. He said the state government was kept in the dark over the transfer of share.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office, any change in the shareholding pattern of the concessionaire can be made only with the approval of the state government. It also said that they will examine the relevant provisions of the concession agreement, along with other applicable conditions and directions, before deciding on its next course of
action.

“The Kerala government’s priority is to fully protect Kerala’s interests while ensuring that Vizhinjam Port achieves its full potential as a globally competitive transhipment hub,” wrote Satheesan.

Earlier, the leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, had questioned the legality and government approval behind the deal.

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Vizhinjam Port Adani Group Kerala Government
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