JSW bags SMPK deal to modernise Calcutta port berths in Rs 740 crore project

The project, awarded on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer basis under the PPP model, is aimed at enhancing the container handling capacity of the port

Our Bureau Published 08.07.25, 10:36 AM
Representational image File picture

JSW Infrastructure, the port and logistics arm of the JSW group, on Monday said it received a letter of award (LoA) from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) to modernise and operate two berths at the Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) at Calcutta.

The project involves the reconstruction of berth 8 and the modernisation of berths 7 and 8. The project, awarded on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer basis under the PPP model, is aimed at enhancing the container handling capacity of the port.

The project involves an estimated capex of 740 crore and a construction period of two years. JSW Infra will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase. During the 30-year concession period, JSW Infra has agreed to pay 4,678 per container as royalty to SMPK to operate the berths beating Adani in the competitive tender, The Telegraph has reported earlier.

This move brings JSW Infra’s total container handling capacity close to 1 million TEUs.

