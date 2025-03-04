MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 March 2025

Jio Financial Services to buy 7.9 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank from SBI for Rs 104 crore

The acquisition is subject to approval of Reserve Bank of India and is expected to be completed within 45 days post receipt of regulatory approval

PTI Published 04.03.25, 04:09 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Jio Financial Services on Tuesday said it will acquire SBI's entire stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 104.54 crore.

Jio Financial currently holds 82.17 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL), a joint venture of the Company and State Bank of India (SBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a regulatory filling, Jio Financial Services said that its board on Tuesday approved acquisition of a little over 7.90 crore equity shares of JPBL from SBI for Rs 104.54 crore.

"Post this acquisition, JPBL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company," Jio Financial Services said in a BSE filing.

The acquisition is subject to approval of Reserve Bank of India and is expected to be completed within 45 days post receipt of regulatory approval.

Shares of Jio Financial ended Tuesday's trading at Rs 206.35, up 2.69 per cent over previous close on BSE.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jio Financial Services Limited Jio Payments Bank State Bank Of India (SBI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

European Union proposes 800-billion euro plan to counter US uncertainty and aid Ukraine

Key to the quandary of EU nations has been an unwillingness to spend much on defense over the past decades as they hid under the US nuclear umbrella and a sluggish economy
Aaditya Thackeray
Quote left Quote right

Resignation (of Dhananjay Munde) is not enough. This Mahayuti govt needs to be dismissed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT