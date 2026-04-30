Infosys to set up 20-acre campus in Visakhapatnam, plans 7,000-seat facility

Infosys has unveiled plans to establish a sprawling 20-acre permanent campus in Visakhapatnam, underscoring its long-term commitment to scaling operations and tapping into the region’s growing tech talent pool.

IT services major Infosys said the upcoming facility will accommodate 7,000 professionals, marking a significant expansion of its footprint in the port city and signalling confidence in the region's economic and technological potential.

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Over the past two years, Infosys has rapidly scaled its presence in Visakhapatnam, growing its workforce from 250 employees to 1,900, with an additional 750 seats set to become operational in the near term, according to an official press release issued on Thursday.

"The company has outlined plans for a permanent 20-acre campus with a long-term seating capacity of 7,000 professionals - demonstrating strong confidence in the region's long-term potential," said the release.

A key aspect of the company’s growth has been its integration with the local talent ecosystem. The Visakhapatnam campus has recruited over 1,000 freshers and 500 lateral hires from the region, reflecting the availability of industry-ready talent and the effectiveness of Andhra Pradesh’s skilling and industry-aligned education initiatives.

The release added that progressive policies in IT and Global Capability Centres have played a proactive role in enabling this transformation.

“This ecosystem-led approach is helping reverse the long-standing trend of talent migration, positioning Visakhapatnam not just as a source of skilled professionals, but as a destination where global companies can build and retain high-quality teams,” the release added.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the growth of Visakhapatnam as an IT hub reflects the strength of the local talent and the ecosystem being built around it.

“Our vision is to create a vibrant, talent-first ecosystem where industry, academia, and government work in synergy. The expansion of Infosys in Visakhapatnam is a strong validation of this approach and reinforces our commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for technology and innovation,” said Lokesh.

He further noted that Andhra Pradesh continues to strengthen its position in the IT and digital economy landscape.