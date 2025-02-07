Infosys lays off over 300 freshers at Mysuru campus for not clearing internal assessment

IT services company Infosys has laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments after three attempts, according to sources.

IT employee union NITES, however, said the number of freshers affected by the move was much higher, and threatened to lodge an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking urgent intervention and strict action against the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to an email query, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments." All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, the company said, asserting that this clause "is also mentioned in their contract".

"This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," Infosys said.

Sources privy to the development said the number of affected freshers is just above 300.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), meanwhile, claimed that numbers were much higher and that the affected freshers had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024.

"These employees had already endured a two-year-long wait after receiving their offer letters, and their onboarding was only made possible after continuous efforts by NITES and the affected candidates," it said.

NITES alleged that the employees were summoned to meeting rooms at its Mysuru campus, and asked to sign "mutual separation" letters -- a claim that could not be independently verified.

"Given the gravity of the situation, NITES is filing an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, demanding immediate intervention, strict action against Infosys," NITES said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.