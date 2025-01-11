Industrial production rises to six-month high of 5.2 per cent in November, NSO data shows

The industrial production rose to a six-month high of 5.2 per cent year-on-year in November 2024, driven by robust manufacturing activity and festive season demand, official data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Friday.

The latest figures reflect a recovery in industrial activity, following moderate growth in preceding months and a sharp improvement over the 2.5 per cent growth recorded in November 2023.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a key gauge of factory output, also showed sequential improvement from 3.7 per cent in October 2024.

However, cumulative industrial growth for the April-November period slowed to 4.1 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in the same period a year earlier, underscoring lingering challenges in the broader economy.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for nearly 78 per cent of the IIP, surged by 5.8 per cent in November, significantly higher than the 1.3 per cent growth seen in November 2023.

Key drivers within manufacturing included basic metals, electrical equipment, and non-metallic mineral products.

The mining sector posted a more modest 1.9 per cent growth, down from 7 per cent a year ago, while electricity generation rose by 4.4 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent in November 2023.