Industrial output growth in India drops to 2.9% in February, hits 6-month low

India's industrial production growth decelerated to a six-month low of 2.9 per cent in February 2025, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

The government also revised upward the industrial growth figure to 5.2 per cent for January 2025 from the provisional estimate of 5 per cent released in March.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 5.6 per cent in February 2024.

The previous low was recorded in August last year when the growth remained flat at zero per cent.

The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth slowed to 2.9 per cent in February 2025, down from 4.9 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production growth dipped to 1.6 per cent from 8.1 per cent a year ago.

Power output growth also slowed to 3.6 per cent in February 2025 from 7.6 per cent a year ago.

In the April-February period, the IIP grew 4.1 per cent, down from 6 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.

