India warns citizens in Israel, airlines reroute flights as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

The Indian government issued urgent advisories for its nationals in West Asia, while airlines including Air India and IndiGo rerouted flights to avoid Iranian airspace, following Iran’s missile strikes on Israel early Saturday.

The Embassy of India in Israel and carriers Air India and IndiGo has urged citizens and passengers to exercise caution and prepare for disruptions.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals," Embassy of India in Israel posted on X:

"In case of any emergency, please contact the 24*7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone +972 54-7520711, +972 54 3278392.Email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it added.

Flights between India and the Middle East have also been impacted as countries reroute to avoid Iranian airspace.

Air India, which operates direct flights to Israel and other regional destinations, said: "Due to the emerging situation in Iran and parts of the Middle East, the subsequent closure of airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, some of our flights are operating on alternative extended routes. We are doing our best to minimise any inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority."

"Please check your flight status here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html… or call our customer centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," it added.

IndiGo also shared an update: "Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas continue to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays. We recommend checking your flight status on our website or mobile app prior to leaving for the airport. Our teams remain committed and available to provide any assistance you may need. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure a safe and seamless journey."

Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel into Saturday morning, killing at least three people and wounding dozens, after a series of blistering Israeli attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear programme and its armed forces.

The strikes marked a sharp escalation after Israel used warplanes and drones — allegedly smuggled into Iran in advance — to hit critical infrastructure and personnel.

Iran’s UN ambassador stated that 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.