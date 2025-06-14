MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 June 2025

Spicejet profit after tax jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 325 crore in March quarter

The Gurugram-based airline had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 119 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, according to a regulatory filing

PTI Published 14.06.25, 12:17 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Budget carrier Spicejet on Saturday said its standalone profit after tax surged nearly three-fold to Rs 324.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The Gurugram-based airline had posted a PAT of Rs 119 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, according to a regulatory filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the revenue from operations for the reporting quarter declined 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,446.37 crore from Rs 1,719.3 crore in Q4 FY24, SpiceJet said in the filing.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, SpiceJet posted a standalone PAT of Rs 580.74 crore against a loss of Rs 409 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations fell 25 per cent to Rs 5,284 crore in FY25 against Rs 7050 crore a year ago, as per the exchange filing.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

SpiceJet
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran retaliates after Israeli strikes targeting its nuclear programme and military

Iran retaliated by launching drones and later firing waves of ballistic missiles at Israel, where explosions lit the night skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below
Remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building, in Ahmedabad
Quote left Quote right

Financial mismanagement was part of what caused Air India’s decline in standards

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT