MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 January 2025

IndiGo says awaiting more clarity on resuming direct flights to China

IndiGo had daily flights from Delhi to Chengdu till February 6, 2020 and from Kolkata to Guangzhou till February 1, 2020

PTI Published 28.01.25, 08:55 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

IndiGo, which used to operate flights to China, on Tuesday said it is awaiting more clarity and updates from the government on restarting the direct services to the neighbouring country.

On Monday, India and China in-principle agreed to resume direct air services between the two countries as part of certain people-centric steps to "stabilise and rebuild" the bilateral ties.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before getting suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services.

"On the resumption of direct flights between India and China, we are awaiting further clarity and updates from the ministry," IndiGo said in a statement on Tuesday.

IndiGo had daily flights from Delhi to Chengdu till February 6, 2020 and from Kolkata to Guangzhou till February 1, 2020. Air India's flights from Delhi to Shanghai were also suspended in early 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Monday, said India and China have decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and in-principle agreed to resume direct air services.

The announcement followed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong in Beijing.

"They agreed in principle to resume direct air services between the two countries; the relevant technical authorities on the two sides will meet and negotiate an updated framework for this purpose at an early date," the MEA had said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

China IndiGo Flights Air India
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhivinayak Temple announces dress code: No ‘short’ skirt or ‘revealing’ clothes

The Trust says the dress code decision followed several complaints regarding inappropriate clothing causing discomfort to other devotees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the opening ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
Quote left Quote right

We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT