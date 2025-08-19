OpenAI rolls out Rs 399/month ‘ChatGPT Go’ plan in India to chase growth

OpenAI on Tuesday launched ChatGPT Go, a new India-only subscription plan priced at Rs 399 ($4.57) per month, its most affordable offering yet, as the Microsoft-backed startup looks to deepen its presence in its second-largest market.

The plan offers Indian users up to ten times more messages, image generation, and file uploads compared to the free version, along with faster response times and memory features powered by GPT-5 with enhanced Indic language support.

“ChatGPT Go is designed for people in India who want greater access to ChatGPT's advanced capabilities at a more affordable price,” the company said in a release.

The company also announced that all ChatGPT subscriptions can now be paid through UPI, a move aimed at making access to advanced AI tools more convenient across India.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said, “With ChatGPT Go, we're excited to make these capabilities even more accessible and easier to pay for through UPI.”

The new plan sits alongside ChatGPT Plus (Rs 1,999 per month), which offers priority access and faster performance, and ChatGPT Pro (Rs 19,900 per month), aimed at professionals and enterprises needing the highest scale, customisation, and access to advanced models.

India, with nearly one billion internet users, is among ChatGPT’s fastest-growing markets.

CEO Sam Altman, who met India’s IT minister earlier this year to discuss building a low-cost AI ecosystem, described the country as an “incredibly fast-growing” market.

“India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market. It's incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI, what citizens of India are doing with AI, is really quite remarkable,” Altman said.