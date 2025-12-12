MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 December 2025

IndiGo faces Rs 59 crore GST penalty for 2020-21, asserts strong case for appeal

Shares of IndiGo closed marginally higher at Rs 4,860.85 on the BSE on Friday

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 12.12.25, 09:05 PM
An IndiGo flight prepares to take off from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

An IndiGo flight prepares to take off from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. PTI

IndiGo said on Friday that it has been hit with a penalty of nearly Rs 59 crore in relation to GST for the financial year 2020-21, and the airline plans to challenge the order issued by the Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate.

In a filing to the BSE, the airline disclosed that the penalty amounts to Rs 58,74,99,439 and that the department has raised a GST demand along with the penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company stated that it considers the order incorrect, noting that “the company believes that the order passed by the authorities is erroneous. Further, the company believes that it has a strong case on merits, backed by advice from external tax advisors.”

Also Read

“Accordingly, the company will contest the same before the appropriate authority,” IndiGo said in the filing. It also clarified that there is no significant impact on its financials, operations or other activities.

Shares of IndiGo closed marginally higher at Rs 4,860.85 on the BSE on Friday.

RELATED TOPICS

Airlines Shares
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet clears atomic energy bill to open India’s nuclear sector to private players

In her Budget speech in February, Nirmala Sitharaman had announced plans of opening up the nuclear power sector for private sector participation
Indian Olympic Association President and Rajya Sabha member PT Usha
Quote left Quote right

There's need to promote indigenous production of anti-doping kits under Make in India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT