IndiGo faces multi-agency scrutiny, external aviation expert appointed to probe flight disruptions

IndiGo’s board on Friday appointed an external aviation expert to conduct a root-cause analysis of the airline’s recent operational disruptions, even as multiple regulators intensified scrutiny of the crisis-hit carrier.

“Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, veteran aviation expert, to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors,” the airline said in a statement.

It added that the review would begin at the earliest, with a comprehensive report to be submitted to the board.

“The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement,” the statement said.

InterGlobe Aviation’s board has already set up a crisis management group to address the disruptions that began on December 2.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) in connection with the large-scale breakdown in IndiGo’s operations, which resulted in thousands of flight cancellations and left lakhs of passengers stranded.

“Four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) at the DGCA have been suspended in connection with the recent large-scale disruptions in IndiGo’s flights,” a source said.

These senior DGCA officials are responsible for safety oversight functions — inspecting, auditing, and certifying airline operations, personnel training, flight standards, and accident-prevention systems.

On Friday, IndiGo cancelled more than 50 flights from Bengaluru Airport.

“IndiGo has cancelled 54 flights -- 31 arrivals and 23 departures -- from Bengaluru Airport on Friday,” a source said.

Over 200 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru were cancelled the previous day.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras will appear again before the DGCA’s investigation panel at 2 PM on Friday. The regulator has stationed officials at the airline’s headquarters to monitor operations. Elbers faced extensive questioning before the DGCA-constituted panel on Thursday and has been summoned again.

The four-member inquiry committee — comprising Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal — has been tasked with identifying the root causes of the disruptions, including manpower planning issues, rostering fluctuations, and preparedness for the new pilot duty and rest norms that took effect on November 1.

Separately, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is examining whether IndiGo’s conduct during this period raises concerns under competition law. The airline, which holds a domestic market share exceeding 65 percent, cancelled hundreds of flights since December 2, significantly affecting passengers.

The competition watchdog is conducting an internal assessment without a formal complaint. A senior official said the probe would review whether IndiGo’s dominant position or its dominance on specific routes could have played a role. The official added that the CCI is examining the matter suo motu to determine if any aspects point to a potential abuse of dominance. Under Section 4 of the Competition Act, abuse can be exploitative — such as excessive pricing — or exclusionary, including denial of market access.

The CCI conducts a detailed preliminary review to establish whether there is prima facie evidence of a violation before ordering any formal investigation. Being a dominant entity is not unlawful per se; violations arise only if dominance is abused. Among other powers, the regulator can impose penalties and issue cease-and-desist orders to curb unfair market practices.

Operationally, lack of adequate planning for the new duty-time norms has emerged as a key factor behind IndiGo’s disruptions, alongside other internal challenges.