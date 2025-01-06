IndiGo faces penalty from customs department, to contest order

IndiGo on Monday said the customs department has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.17 crore and the company is in the process of contesting the order.

The penalty has been slapped by the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Air Cargo Complex (Import) after denying the duty exemption on import of aircraft parts, according to a regulatory filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Indigo flight bound for Jeddah lands at Karachi airport amid medical emergency onboard

It said IndiGo is in the process of contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority and that there is "no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.