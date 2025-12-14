IndiGo estimates over $55 million payout to customers following flight cancellations

IndiGo on Friday estimated a payout of more than 5 billion rupees ($55.19 million) in total to customers impacted by the carrier's mass cancellations last week.

The airline had scrapped around 4,500 flights last week because of poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, following which it was directed by the civil aviation regulator to cut 10% of its domestic winter schedule.

The budget airline said in a post on X it was in the process of identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on December 3, 4 and 5.

IndiGo will compensate customers whose flights were "cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports," it added.

"Our goal is to make this process as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be providing compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of 500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports," the airline said in a statement.

India's largest airline notified that its teams are putting thoughtful care into both refund processing and compensation disbursal.

"At this stage, our primary focus through December 2025 is ensuring that all refunds for affected customers are processed efficiently, expeditiously, and with the utmost urgency. Most of them have already been completed, and the remaining ones will reflect shortly," IndiGo said.

The airline is identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at the airports on December 3-5, 2025. It will reach out to all such customers across January to extend compensation smoothly.

Delhi high court judge Shail Jain on Friday recused herself from hearing IndiGo’s petition.

The matter was listed before a bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain, justice Jain recused from hearing since her son works as a pilot in IndiGo.

“List before a bench of which one of us (justice Shail Jain) is not a member, subject to orders of the Chief Justice,” the court said in its order.

The matter will now come up before another bench, likely on December 19.

IndiGo’s lawyer V Lakshmikumaran, submitted that the airline had paid basic customs duty without dispute when its aircraft engines and parts were re-imported after repairs.

IndiGo faced criticism for failing to plan for the new rest periods and duty rules, leaving planes grounded and disrupting travel plans.

The Indian carrier had on Wednesday cut its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter in response to a reduction in its winter schedule.

IndiGo, which commands over 60 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market, has cited a convergence of crises — pilot shortages, cascading delays from an Airbus A320 software advisory, the enforcement of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FTDL) fatigue rules and an aggressive winter schedule since October 26.