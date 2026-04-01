IndiGo appoints aviation veteran Willie Walsh as CEO to lead global expansion

IndiGo named industry veteran Willie Walsh ‌as CEO on Tuesday, tapping the voice of the global airline industry from lobby group IATA to steer India’s largest carrier out of a recent operational crisis and drive its overseas expansion.

The surprise appointment of Walsh, 64, was seen as a coup for the privately owned ​budget carrier after Pieter Elbers left following a scheduling meltdown that halted travel and drew regulatory scrutiny.

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“For IndiGo ​to bring in Willie Walsh as its next CEO is a big move. It’s a reflection of the airline’s stature in global aviation as well as India’s rising importance,” Kapil Kaul, CEO of aviation advisory firm ​CAPA India, said.

Walsh’s term as head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) ends on July 31, and he is expected ​to join IndiGo by August 3 at the latest, the airline said.

The decision to recruit one of the highest-profile industry figures comes as IndiGo is expanding its network with longer-distance Airbus A321XLR and A350 jets, a strategy that will require deep experience navigating access ​to overseas markets.

“He will work closely with the board and the leadership team to rightfully position IndiGo as it scales up to the next phase of its growth,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Walsh, popularly known as Willie, was formerly CEO of British Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG), a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling. He started his career as a pilot and later served in multiple ranks in various aviation platforms.

Commenting on his appointment, Walsh said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation.”

Welcoming Walsh, Vikram Singh Mehta, IndiGo’s chairman, said he is “thrilled” that Willie will be at the helm of IndiGo. “He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines,” Mehta said.

Rahul Bhatia, managing director of IndiGo, who was given the charge of the interim head to lead the domestic carrier, also welcomed Willie to IndiGo.

“Walsh is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth,” Bhatia said.