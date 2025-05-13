India’s weapon against Donald Trump’s tariffs? Import duties on some made in America products

Donald Trump may be the tariff king, but Delhi has weapons up its sleeve too.

India wants to levy import duties on some made in America products to counter Washington's tariffs on steel and aluminium products, Reuters reported on Tuesday morning, citing a document submitted to the World Trade Organization.

"The proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations takes the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the United States," the document dated May 12 said, per the news agency.

It did not say what kind of products might be subjected to tariffs.

In March, the US imposed 25 per cent levies on steel and aluminium imports – an extension of tariffs first imposed in 2018 during Trump's first term – calling them safeguard measures.

In April, India had sought consultations with the US under the WTO's safeguard agreement, following America's decision to impose these tariffs.

"The safeguard measures would affect $7.6-billion imports into the US of the relevant products originating in India, on which the duty collection would be $1.91 billion," a WTO communication said.

This communication, dated and received on May 9, is being circulated at the request of the delegation of India, it said.

India is the world's second-largest producer of crude steel.

Delhi has taken up the tariff issue bilaterally also. The first Trump administration, in 2018, imposed a 25 per cent duty on certain steel items and a 10 per cent duty on aluminium products on the grounds of national security. In retaliation, India in June 2019 slapped customs duties on 28 US products, including almonds and walnuts. India had also filed a complaint in the WTO.

The Trump administration has also threatened reciprocal tariffs of 26 per cent on Indian goods.

US and India countries are trying to clinch a trade deal, with New Delhi offering to slash its tariff gap with the US by two-thirds. The Indian team is also visiting this week to the US for the trade talks.