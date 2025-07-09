India's iPhone production unaffected by exit of Chinese staff from Apple vendor sites

The return of Chinese technology professionals from an Apple vendor’s facility will have no impact on the production of the upcoming iPhone 17, sources aware of the development said on Tuesday.

Apple continues to be on track to scale up production in India, sources said.

Apple vendors in India, Foxconn and Tata Electronics, have also seen easing of capital goods sourcing from China. These capital goods are critical for the production of iPhones, the sources added.

Multiple sources have shared that hundreds of Chinese professionals working at Foxconn India units have returned to China in the last two months.

According to sources, these engineers were handling assembly lines, factory design and also involved in training talents to handle tools and machines for iPhone production.

Another source said there has been an easing of the supply of capital goods from China for iPhones.