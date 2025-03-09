Indian Solar Manufacturers Association demands imposition of safeguard duty on import of polysilicon, ingot and wafer

The Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has demanded imposition of safeguard duty on import of polysilicon, ingot and wafer to help protect the domestic solar manufacturing industry from dumping and boost local capabilities.

Sunlight is converted into electricity through a process called photovoltaics (PV). This involves several key components working together to harness the energy from the sun. At the core are solar cells, which are made from silicon. These are grouped together and mounted on a solar panel or module which captures sunlight and converts it into direct current (DC) electricity.

According to ISMA, India is already self-sufficient in module manufacturing, helped by duty protection measures. Also, significant cell capacities are under ramp-up and the country will be self-sufficient by FY27 in cell manufacturing.

"Need of the hour is to shift focus towards capital and energy intensive upstream manufacturing which is currently dependent on China with heavy dumping and price manipulation," ISMA said in a presentation to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

PV modules rely on crystalline silicon as the absorber material. At the base is polysilicon - a high-purity, fine-grained crystalline silicon product, which is turned into ingot and wafers. Silicon wafers are then fabricated into photovoltaic (PV) cells.

Listing measures required to boost domestic upstream manufacturing, ISMA said import duty exemption on capital goods, equipment, and raw materials required for polysilicon, ingot, and wafer production.

Also, "timelines and roadmap for duty protection from imported polysilicon, ingot, and wafer" has to be clearly spelt, it said.

It demanded timelines and a roadmap for an approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) for ingots/wafers) and polysilicon as well as mandating their use in downstream cell and module manufacturing.

Till such time, the government needs to launch the next tranche of CPSU projects aimed at creating demand for modules made from domestic wafers and polysilicon, the body said.

ISMA demanded a fresh capital subsidy program for new wafer-ingot and polysilicon capacities and priority lending at lower interest rates and dedicated funds for domestic capacity creation. Also, accelerated depreciation for plant and machinery and concessional corporate tax rates must be given to such units.

The body wanted development of specialized PV manufacturing clusters in government acquired land for optimized logistics and supply chain ecosystems.

"Considering the high energy intensity in both polysilicon and ingot production, supply of uninterrupted HT power at landed cost of Rs 2.5 per unit (together with) waiver of (inter-state transmission) ISTS charges / electricity duty / any other transmission charges" is needed.

Domestic manufacturing capacity of renewable energy is central to India's goal of becoming a net carbon zero country by 2070.

ISMA said the government should ensure long-term, predictable policies to minimize investor uncertainty and streamline regulatory approvals to reduce project delays.

Also, it needs to provide fiscal incentives and grants for cutting-edge cleantech research while also strengthening industry-academia collaboration by measures including setting up of Technology Design Centres for next-gen innovation and IP generation, according to the presentation.

There is also a need to strengthen FTAs and partnerships to boost exports while securing supply of critical raw minerals, the body said, adding there is a need to negotiate and facilitate technology licensing agreements with global leaders and accelerate indigenous capability-building.

