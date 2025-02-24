Indian pharmaceutical companies look to weather Donald Trump's tariff threat

Indian pharmaceutical companies will be able to retain their dominant market share in the US in selling generic drugs even if President Donald Trump imposes high tariffs because they are “highly competitive”, a government-backed trade body said.

The US accounts for nearly a third of India’s pharmaceutical exports, mainly cheaper versions of popular drugs, with sales jumping 16 per cent to about $9 billion last fiscal year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has said he could impose tariffs of 25 per cent or more on pharmaceutical imports and an announcement could be made by next month.

India’s drug industry has said it hopes bilateral talks will earn them an exception, though Trump has ruled out any such concession so far.

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), set up by the trade ministry, said it believed that the Trump warning was mostly directed at costly imports of patented and other such products from other countries.

“India pharma will not selectively be imposed high duties and its exports are highly competitive, so it can still compete in the newer environment (with import duties if at all imposed) without losing its share,” Pharmexcil director-general Raja Bhanu said.

“The government will certainly have discussions about the changing situations and try to bring the best possible solution.”

India imposes about 10 per cent tax on pharma imports from the US while paying nearly no tariff for its exports to the country, according to industry experts.

India sells about 65 per cent of all generic drugs in the US according to Citi Research. According to the Indian government, generic drugs are 50 per cent to 90 per cent cheaper than branded ones

Big Indian players include Sun Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy’s, Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences.

The tariff uncertainty could dominate discussions at the BioAsia conference in Telangana this week, expected to be attended by executives from pharma giants including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Talking about overall pharma exports of India, Bhanu said the target for this fiscal is $29 billion.

Reuters