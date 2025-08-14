India’s exports rebound 7.29% in July, trade deficit hits eight-month high

Snapping the two-month declining streak, India's exports rebounded by 7.29 per cent to USD 37.24 billion in July, while trade deficit widened to an eight-month high of USD 27.35 billion during the month.

Official data released on Thursday also showed that imports increased by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 64.59 billion in July 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade deficit widened to USD 27.35 billion in July, the highest since November last year when the trade gap was USD 31.77 billion.

During April-July 2025-26, exports increased by 3.07 per cent to USD 149.2 billion, while imports rose 5.36 per cent to USD 244.01 billion.

The trade deficit during the first four months of 2025-26 was USD 94.81 billion.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global economic uncertainties, India's goods and services exports are doing well.

Exports have grown substantially, much higher than the global exports growth, he said.

The main sectors that pushed the growth include engineering, electronics, gems and jewellery, pharma and chemicals.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.