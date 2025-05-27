MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India takes flight with E-Hansa: Work begins on next-gen electric trainer aircraft

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said it is a matter of pride that the new aircraft is being indigenously developed by the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru

PTI Published 27.05.25, 09:17 PM
Jitendra Singh PTI

India has initiated the process to develop Electric Hansa (E-Hansa), a next-generation two-seater electric trainer aircraft, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh said it is a matter of pride that the new aircraft is being indigenously developed by the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru.

The E-Hansa trainer aircraft is expected to cost significantly less than imported alternatives, possibly around Rs 2 crore. This is roughly half the price of a comparable imported trainer aircraft, Singh said during a monthly meeting to review the progress of various science departments.

E-Hansa is part of the larger HANSA-3 (NG) trainer aircraft programme, which is designed to be a cost-effective and indigenous option for pilot training in India, an official statement said.

The E-Hansa aircraft will also mark a key step towards India's green aviation goals and the use of green or clean energy fuel in running aircraft in the country, the minister said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Jitendra Singh Aviation
