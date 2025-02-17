MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

India sends its first-ever commercial trial shipments of pomegranates to Australia through sea route

At present, the exports are mainly done by air route because of lower volumes and different ripening periods

PTI Published 17.02.25, 04:16 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

India has sent its first-ever commercial trial shipments of pomegranates to Australia through sea route, an official statement said on Monday.

At present, the exports are mainly done by air route because of lower volumes and different ripening periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commerce ministry said that after getting the market access for export of Indian pomegranates to Australia, a work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the export were signed in February 2024.

Also Read

The first air shipment took place in July 2024.

The air shipment helped assess market demand, which led to follow-up sea shipments to optimize cost efficiency.

"The first-ever sea-freight shipment departed from India on December 6, 2024 and arrived in Sydney on January 13 with 5.7 tonne of pomegranates sourced from the Solapur region of Maharashtra," it said adding another commercial sea shipment of 6.56 tonne of Bhagwa variety arrived in Brisbane, Australia, on January 6.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Australia Pomegranate
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modi ji allowed’: Ticketless women travellers to Mahakumbh stun railway official

The video of the conversation between the Danapur divisional railway manager and pilgrims heading for Prayagraj has gone viral on social media
Quote left Quote right

Pitroda's statement makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi works as an agent of China

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT