Australia expertise for better burn care solutions at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar will collaborate with the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH), Australia on advanced burn care management. It will collaborate to integrate cutting-edge technologies and foster joint research opportunities.

Internationally renowned burn care expert Dr. Marcus Wagstaff, a specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon and head of the adult burns Sservice at the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) in Australia, visited the burn care centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Welcoming Dr. Marcus to the institution, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas emphasised the immense potential for a transformative partnership that aims to elevate the standards of burn care, not just in India, but on a global scale.

“The visit was part of Dr. Marcus’s ongoing efforts to enhance burn care practices across the world by fostering international collaborations,” said a release issued by the AIIMS.

During the visit, Dr. Marcus, along with Dr. Sanjay Kumar Giri, head of burns and plastic surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and a team including Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida (medical superintendent), Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, and Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, engaged in deep discussions. Together, they focused on exploring ways to integrate advanced technologies, share best practices and initiate joint research efforts to improve patient outcomes in burn management.

Dr. Marcus, who is also the head of the RAH Skin Engineering Laboratory, praised the state-of-the-art facilities at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar burn centre. He said: "There is an immense potential for collaboration. This collaboration will pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in burn care, where both institutions will work together to tackle the challenges faced by burn victims using innovative and cutting-edge approaches."

The collaboration is expected to result in the implementation of state-of-the-art care strategies, the introduction of new clinical protocols and the launch of collaborative research projects that will have a far-reaching impact on burn patient care.

Head of the burns centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Sanjay Giri, said: “We look forward to the long-term impact this collaboration will have on the rehabilitation and treatment of burn patients, ensuring that no patient is left behind in their journey to recovery."