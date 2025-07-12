Bengal IT industry roots for GCC policy to attract investment and create high-paying jobs

The IT industry in Bengal on Friday urged the state government to fast-track the notification of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) policy to attract investment and create high-paying jobs in the state.

The state IT department on Friday held a session to take suggestions from the IT companies while also taking stock of the progress of the projects at the state’s flagship IT industry cluster — Bengal Silicon Valley Hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session saw participation from IT majors like TCS, Capgemini, British Telecom, among others.

A common demand from most of the participants was the need to notify the GCC policy, as already states like Bangalore, NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai have taken a headstart in attracting global investment.

The industry further urged the government to hold roadshows outside Bengal to highlight existing infrastructure and policy benefits available in the state and draw more investments, particularly from software product companies, hardware and electronics companies and emerging industries such as semiconductors.

Another common point that was raised in the meeting was the skill gap, referring to the need to revise the curriculum at various government colleges and technical institutions to make the students more skilled in the emerging areas of the IT industry, such as artificial intelligence, along with soft skills and make them more industry ready. The industry also urged the government to create a mentor group for startups.

From the government side, state IT minister Babul Supriyo was present along with senior officials from the IT department, Webel, among others.

The minister said that the state is working on a GCC policy. “We will make it in a manner so that it is on a par with the other states,” he said.

He added that for ease of business the state has extended the working hours for the IT industry, introduced a data centre policy and offered plots at concessional rates at the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub. “I have already visited Bangalore once and will go there again,” the minister said.