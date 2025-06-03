IATA urges aircraft makers to give SOPs as GPS spoofing risks rise over conflict zones

Amid flights facing rising instances of GPS interference and spoofing, global airlines' grouping IATA on Tuesday said aircraft makers need to come out with guidance and standard operating procedures for airlines to tackle such situations.

Airlines have been reporting GPS interference with their flights in different parts of the world, especially while flying near or over conflict zones.

Nick Careens, Senior Vice President Operations, Safety and Security at IATA, said better communication, better coordination with civil and military stakeholders can help improve the efforts in tackling such instances.

There should be standardised procedures across the globe and those need to come from the aircraft makers such as standard operating procedures in terms of dealing with the situation when it takes place. "We are pushing but it ultimately has to come from the aircraft makers in terms of guidance and operating the aircraft," he said at a briefing in the national capital.

On the sidelines of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), he also said the group is working with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to deal with the GPS spoofing issues.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), aircraft manufactures must continue to support aircraft operators by providing appropriate guidance and there must also be global coordination through ICAO on advancing future-proof navigation technologies to resist interference as well as develop standardised protocols for states to notify flight crews of interference events.

ICAO refers to the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Meanwhile, in India, as many as 465 GPS interference and spoofing incidents were reported in the border region, mostly in the Amritsar and Jammu areas, between November 2023 and February 2025.

Several airlines had reported that aircraft operating in and around Amritsar have experienced GPS/GNSS interference.

Generally, GPS (Global Positioning System)/ GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) spoofing and jamming refers to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals.

Following a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in 2023, GPS interference/spoofing incidents have been reported since November 2023.

Responding to a query, Careens said the reporting of incidents of turbulence faced by flights has increased.

On whether the rising incidents of turbulence can be due to climate change, he said "it was way too early" to conclude like that.

IATA represents over 350 airlines globally.

