Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Hindalco profit jumps 66% to Rs 5,284 crore on strong domestic performance, lower input costs

The company had posted a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) or net profit at ₹3,174 crore in the year-ago period

Our Bureau Published 21.05.25, 08:29 AM
Representational image

File picture 

Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group’s metal flagship, on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose 66 per cent to 5,284 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, driven by a strong performance by Indian operations supported by a favourable macroeconomic condition and lower inputs costs.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) or net profit at 3,174 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to 64,890 crore from 55,994 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated PAT for the year-ended March 2025 rose to 16,002 crore from 10,155 crore recorded in FY24. Revenue from operations increased to 2,38,496 crore compared with 2,15,962 crore in FY24.

“Hindalco delivered an all-time high performance in FY25, driven by strong operational resilience, cost discipline, and continued momentum across all our businesses,” MD Satish Pai said.

EIH profit up

EIH Ltd, which owns and operates the Oberoi Grand in Calcutta, posted a 5.67 per cent increase in net profit to 261.62 crore in Q4FY25 compared with 247.59 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at 827.45 crore, up 11.6 per cent from 741.34 crore in the Q4FY24.

For the full year, the company reported a 2,743.15 crore revenue from operations in FY25 compared with 2,511,27 crore in FY24.

Profits in the last fiscal stood at 769.9 crore compared with 677.7 crore in FY24. EIH announced a dividend of 1.5 for every share of face value 2.

Aditya Birla Group Hindalco Industries
