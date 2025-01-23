MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 23 January 2025

HDFC Bank net rises 2.2 per cent, NPA ratio up to 1.42 per cent from 1.36 per cent

India's largest private sector bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 16,735.50 crore compared with Rs 16,372.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

Our Special Correspondent Published 23.01.25, 10:38 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

HDFC Bank on Wednesday posted a steady set of numbers, with its net profit rising 2.2 per cent for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The country’s largest private sector bank posted a standalone net profit of 16,735.50 crore compared with 16,372.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Though the net profit was marginally ahead of analyst forecasts who had pencilled in a number of around 16,600 crore, HDFC Bank witnessed a slight uptick in the ratio of bad loans.

The percentage of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to gross advances rose to 1.42 per cent from 1.36 per cent in the preceding three months, while gross NPAs in absolute terms stood at 36,018.58 crore against 34,250.62 crore a year ago. The rise in profits came after provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at 3,153.85 crore against 4,216.64 crore a ayear ago.

Core income as represented by net interest income — interest earned minus interest paid — for the quarter grew 7.7 per cent to 30,650 crore from 28,470 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Other income (non-interest revenue) came in higher at 11,450 crore compared with 11,140 crore a year ago.

Average deposits stood at 24.52 lakh crore in the quarter, a growth of 15.9 per cent over 21.17 lakh crore in the December 2023 quarter. It also marked a 4.2 rise over 23.54 lakh crore for the September 2024 quarter.

On the other hand, the bank’s low-cost CASA (current account and saving account) deposits were 8.17 lakh crore for the third quarter, a rise of 6 per cent over 7.71 lakh crore for the December 2023 quarter, and 1.1 per cent over 8.08 lakh crore for the September 2024 quarter.

CASA ratio was stable at 34 per cent against 35 per cent on a sequential basis.

During the quarter, the bank also focussed on branch expansion with its network rising to 9,143 from 9,092 on a sequential basis.

The stock markets reacted positively to the numbers with the scrip finishing with gains of 1.42 per cent to close at 1,665.05 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

