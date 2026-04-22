MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 April 2026

HCLTech reports modest Q4 profit growth as it lowers FY27 revenue outlook

Company flags delayed client spending, softer deal momentum and hiring caution as global uncertainty weighs on demand and business visibility

Our Bureau Published 22.04.26, 08:12 AM
HCLTech Q4 results

Representational picture

HCLTech on Tuesday reported a 4.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 — lower than market expectations — as clients held back tech spends amid global headwinds. The company also cut revenue growth forecast for FY27 to 1-4 per cent from 4-4.5 per cent guided for FY26, citing uncertainty in the business environment.

Consolidated net profit during Q4FY26 stood at 4,488 crore compared with 4,307 crore in Q4FY25. The IT services firm posted a consolidated revenue of 33,981 crore, a 12.3 per cent rise from 30,246 crore in Q4FY25.

ADVERTISEMENT

MD and CEO C. Vijaykumar said that apart from seasonal weakness in the software business, delayed client procurement decisions towards the end of March weighed on revenue, which came in below the company’s expectations.

“We saw select clients scale back discretionary investments across both digital business and engineering services during the quarter. Some of this impact is likely to be carried into the next quarter,” Vijaykumar said, adding that the company has seen some moderation in new deal bookings.

“The business environment remains highly fluid, making it difficult to form a definitive view of how the next 12 months will unfold,” said Vijaykumar. He said that the company has client-specific challenges in America that will create headwinds to the growth in FY27.

For FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of 17,361 crore, marginally down from 17,390 crore in FY25. Revenue for FY26 stood at 1,30,144 crore compared with 1,17,055 crore in FY25.

The company announced a dividend of 24 per share.

Headcount up

The firm reported an increase in its workforce in the March quarter, even as it remained cautious on fresher hiring amid slowing demand. Total employee strength stood at 2,27,181 at the end of Q4FY26, up from 2,23,420 a year ago.

Chief people officer Ramachandran Sundararajan said the company continues to emphasise independent audits of workplace misconduct processes, with reporting at the highest levels of management.

“It’s one thing to have the right policy, set out procedures, build channels, and create awareness. But it is equally important to have independent audit and verification to assess whether these measures are adequate,” he said.

His remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of workplace practices following the TCS Nashik row.

RELATED TOPICS

HCLTech Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump extends Iran ceasefire, maintains US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

US President says in a statement on social media that the U.S. agrees to a request by Pakistani mediators 'to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal … and discussions are concluded, one way or the other'
Amit Shah addresses the public meeting in Sukna on Tuesday. 
Quote left Quote right

Tea gardens will not be sold off; we will rejuvenate them and revive the tea industry

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT