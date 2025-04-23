HCL Tech profit up 8.1% in Q4; AU Small Finance Bank logs 18% rise

HCL Technologies on Tuesday posted an 8.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹4,307 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25.

The company had logged a profit of ₹3,986 crore for the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 6.1 per cent to ₹30,246 crore from ₹28,499 crore in March quarter 2023-24.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, HCL Technologies posted an increase of about 11 per cent in net profit at ₹17,390 crore from ₹15,710 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 6.5 per cent to ₹1,17,055 crore year-on-year.

For FY26, the company expects revenue growth of 2-5 per cent on YoY basis in constant currency terms and its services revenue growth too is expected to be in the same range which is higher than its major rivals.

The company’s total headcount increased by 2,665 to 2,23,420 in FY25.

AU Small Fin Bank

AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent rise in profit at ₹504 crore for March quarter FY25 on account of an increase in core income.

The bank’s net profit was ₹428 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income increased to ₹5,031 crore from ₹3,385 crore in Q4FY24, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) grew 57 per cent to ₹2,094 crore compared with ₹1,337 crore in the year-ago period, it said.