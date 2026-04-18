Government clears air on gold imports, issues notification ending customs delay

The government has issued a notification on gold and silver imports, after confusion over policy had held up the precious metals at customs, just days before a Hindu festival when buying bullion is considered auspicious.

The government listed banks that are authorised to bring in bullion in the release on Friday. The notice resolved the import problems, according to Surendra Mehta, national secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

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Authorised by the Reserve ‌Bank of India, the order permits 15 banks, including the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Bank of India to import both gold and silver ​from April ​1, 2026, to March 31, 2029.

It also allows Union Bank of India and ​SBER Bank to import only gold.

The situation does not seem to have been intentional “or any outright bullion ban, but a temporary glitch and administrative delays,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Reuters reported earlier on ​Friday that more than 5 metric tonnes ​of gold and around 8 metric tonnes of silver were stuck without customs clearance pending ​the order, which is typically issued at the ​start of each financial year.

Meanwhile, the country’s gold imports rose 24 per cent to hit an all-time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26 on account of high prices of the precious metal. Gold imports stood at $58 billion in 2024-25.