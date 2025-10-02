MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Google flags extortion campaign against executives over alleged Oracle data breach

Google cautioned that it 'does not currently have sufficient evidence to definitively assess the veracity of these claims'

Reuters Published 02.10.25, 09:22 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Alphabet's Google said hackers are sending extortion emails to an unspecified number of executives, claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle business applications.

In a statement, Google said a group claiming affiliation with the ransomware gang cl0p was sending emails to "executives at numerous organizations claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle E-Business Suite.

Google cautioned that it "does not currently have sufficient evidence to definitively assess the veracity of these claims."

Messages seeking comment from cl0p and Oracle were not immediately returned. Google did not immediately return a message seeking additional details on the alleged targets of the extortion campaign.

