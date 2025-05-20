Gold falls 0.36% in domestic futures trade; global prices also slip

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 338 to Rs 92,959 per 10 grams in futures trade on weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 338 or 0.36 per cent to Rs 92,959 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,053 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures fell 0.38 per cent to USD 3,217.26 per ounce in New York.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.