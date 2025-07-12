First flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport in September, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to commence its operations in September this year when the first passenger flight will take off from there.

Around 94 per cent work of the airport is complete and the deadline of September 30 has been set for the launch of commercial operations, he said, adding that its inauguration will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had also performed its ground-breaking ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the "most modern and fully-equipped" airport in the country, and the authorities have been instructed to make the baggage claim system the fastest in the world, he said.

The CM, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and minister Ganesh Naik, conducted an inspection of the NMIA project.

In a press briefing after the inspection, Fadnavis said, "Today, we came here to review the progress of the airport. We saw a detailed presentation on all aspects of the work - from the runway to the terminal building - and got all the information. Currently, 94 per cent of the project work is complete. The remaining six per cent will get over before September to ensure the airport is operational by then." The first passenger flight from the airport will take off in September, he said.

The runway is fully-equipped and the work on the terminal building is largely complete with interior work currently underway. The outer façade and external ceiling work needs to be finished expeditiously. All other works are progressing at full pace, he said.

"We saw the baggage-handling system, which is the most efficient one in which the barcode of the baggage can be read with 360-degree scanners, ensuring it reaches the right place. We have asked the authorities that the baggage claim system in this airport should be the fastest not only in the country but in the entire world, and efforts are being made in that direction," the CM added.

Once the airport is ready with two runways, it will have the capacity to handle nine crore passengers (annually), he said.

The NMIA will be fully-equipped, meaning it will be many times bigger than the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, the chief minister said.

"This will be the most modern airport in the country...As we have to seek the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (for the project launch), we have set the target of September 30 before the authorities. It is an ambitious target," he said.

Noting that more than 13,000 workers are currently deployed at the site, he said, additional workforce will be mobilised to meet the September deadline. He also directed all agencies involved to ensure the airport is fully operational on schedule.

"That work of getting commercial licences is also being simultaneously done so that by September 30, or around that time, whenever the PM gives time, we should be able to inaugurate the project and commercial operations can be launched. We are definitely making such efforts," he said.

The airport is being developed over 1,160 hectares, with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) executing the pre-development work, which includes river diversion, high-tension power line relocation, and land development. The financial closure for the project was achieved in March 2022, with State Bank of India sanctioning Rs 12,770 crore out of the total project cost of Rs 19,647 crore.

Fadnavis said, "This airport has many features. It is a green airport with 37 MW of green power being used. All vehicles will either be electric or run on alternative fuel and sustainable aviation fuel, which is being developed on a large scale. This airport will be a big centre where green fuel will be used on a large scale." Connectivity to the new airport is also a major focus, he said.

"We have prepared a big connectivity plan for the airport. The linking of Atal Setu to Coastal Road is expected to be completed by March next year. From Thane, a direct elevated road has been suggested and that work will also start soon," Fadnavis said.

Arrangements are being made for connecting the airport from four directions with all modes of transport, including the suburban railway, metro or water transport, so that it will be easy for the passengers to reach, he said.

Arrangements are also being done so that baggage check-in is done in different cities itself so that passengers can travel to the airport without the need to carry it. This will give passengers a good travel experience, he said.

On the mobility within the airport, he said, "In the second phase, similar to an underground metro, one train will operate to connect all the terminals within the airport." Nobody will have to walk, and it will also prevent vehicles from creating traffic jams. Planning is done in that direction. The bay will be within 500 meters and travelators will be provided for passengers, Fadnavis said.

Talking about the name of the airport, he said, "The state govt has sent a proposal to the Centre, and Shinde and I will follow this up with the PM."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.